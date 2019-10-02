Maker Reaches Market Cap of $441.49 Million (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. During the last week, Maker has traded down 1% against the US dollar. Maker has a total market cap of $441.49 million and $10.46 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maker token can currently be purchased for approximately $441.49 or 0.05334761 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, GOPAX, HitBTC and Switcheo Network.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00038341 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006238 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000423 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00015741 BTC.

Maker Profile

Maker is a token. Its launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO.

Buying and Selling Maker

Maker can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DDEX, BitMart, Kucoin, HitBTC, Gate.io, CoinMex, GOPAX, Switcheo Network, Ethfinex, Radar Relay, OKEx, Kyber Network, Bancor Network, Bibox and OasisDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

