Man Group plc Buys 8,908 Shares of SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI)

Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 170,888 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,908 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.06% of SolarWinds worth $3,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 0.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 260,506 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,778,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the first quarter worth $35,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the second quarter worth $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 128.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SWI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SolarWinds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America cut shares of SolarWinds from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of SolarWinds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of SolarWinds from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Sunday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.43.

Shares of SolarWinds stock opened at $18.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. SolarWinds Corp has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $21.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.86 and its 200 day moving average is $18.41.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). SolarWinds had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 67.62%. The business had revenue of $230.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.51 million. SolarWinds’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SolarWinds Corp will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarWinds Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

