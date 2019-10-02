Man Group plc Grows Position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 33,041 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.21% of Sally Beauty worth $3,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sally Beauty by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,286,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $190,576,000 after buying an additional 88,389 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 13.1% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,444,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $155,466,000 after purchasing an additional 976,690 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 3.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,078,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,079,000 after purchasing an additional 152,571 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 3.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,343,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,602,000 after purchasing an additional 114,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 41.5% during the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 2,769,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,941,000 after purchasing an additional 812,700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Sally Beauty stock opened at $15.36 on Wednesday. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $23.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.98.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 151.31% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $975.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John A. Miller acquired 40,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $494,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,369.33. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marshall E. Eisenberg acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.89 per share, for a total transaction of $118,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,924.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 58,500 shares of company stock worth $718,425 over the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SBH. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Sally Beauty to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine cut Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Sally Beauty Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

