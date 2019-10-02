Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 8,137 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 157.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,320 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,137 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Winnebago Industries to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 price objective on Winnebago Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Sidoti reduced their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Winnebago Industries to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Winnebago Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of WGO opened at $38.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.66. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.77 and a 12 month high of $42.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is presently 13.97%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

