Maverick Capital Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 82.3% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,084,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,638,000 after acquiring an additional 941,409 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1,065.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 939,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,336,000 after purchasing an additional 858,619 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,348,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,763,000 after purchasing an additional 588,510 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,919,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,661,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine cut Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Friday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.88.

AMP traded down $4.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.32. The company had a trading volume of 19,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,418. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.69 and a 12-month high of $153.91. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.01.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.05 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

See Also: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.