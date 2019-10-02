MaxiTRANS Industries (ASX:MXI) Shares Down 2%

MaxiTRANS Industries Limited (ASX:MXI) shares were down 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.24 ($0.17) and last traded at A$0.24 ($0.17), approximately 109,322 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 72,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.25 ($0.17).

The stock has a market capitalization of $44.42 million and a PE ratio of -2.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is A$0.26 and its 200-day moving average is A$0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.05.

In related news, insider Dean Jenkins acquired 170,000 shares of MaxiTRANS Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.25 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of A$41,650.00 ($29,539.01). Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 298,587 shares of company stock worth $71,632.

About MaxiTRANS Industries (ASX:MXI)

MaxiTRANS Industries Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, services, and repairs transport equipment and related components and spare parts in Australia and New Zealand. It manufactures trailer brands, and urethane foam and body panels; supplies and distributes parts; provides service and repair support; and sells and finances new and used trailing equipment.

