Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) is Natixis’ 10th Largest Position

Natixis lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 782,655 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 116,160 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s makes up 1.2% of Natixis’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Natixis owned 0.10% of Mcdonald’s worth $162,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 8.2% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 59,915 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,442,000 after buying an additional 4,559 shares in the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 168.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,433 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 70,802 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,703,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. 67.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $226.00 price target on Mcdonald’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. SunTrust Banks set a $240.00 price target on Mcdonald’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.19.

In other news, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total value of $5,665,044.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,129 shares in the company, valued at $8,530,622.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $99,694.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MCD traded down $5.21 on Tuesday, reaching $209.50. 2,799,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,117,667. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.58. The company has a market cap of $161.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.49. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $161.82 and a 12 month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.32% and a negative return on equity of 92.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.73%.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.