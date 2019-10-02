Medallion Resources (CVE:MDL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.09

Medallion Resources Ltd. (CVE:MDL) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 209000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 million and a PE ratio of -3.91.

Medallion Resources Company Profile (CVE:MDL)

Medallion Resources Ltd. acquires and explores for mineral resource projects. It explores for monazite, a rare earth element. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

