MediShares Hits Market Capitalization of $2.88 Million (MDS)

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. In the last week, MediShares has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. One MediShares token can currently be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, OTCBTC and Gate.io. MediShares has a market cap of $2.88 million and approximately $53,231.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011941 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00190101 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.01 or 0.01010620 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000711 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00024165 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00091126 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MediShares Token Profile

MediShares was first traded on December 1st, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 741,294,311 tokens. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares. MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares. MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org.

MediShares Token Trading

MediShares can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, OTCBTC and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

