Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Receives $12.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.63.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MESO shares. Oppenheimer set a $10.00 price target on shares of Mesoblast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $23.00 price target on shares of Mesoblast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Chardan Capital set a $6.00 price target on shares of Mesoblast and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mesoblast stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) by 284.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,295 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.16% of Mesoblast worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

MESO stock traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Mesoblast has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $8.78. The company has a market capitalization of $483.69 million, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.33.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 536.97% and a negative return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mesoblast will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

