MetaHash One Day Trading Volume Hits $3.17 Million (MHC)

MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. MetaHash has a market cap of $17.90 million and $3.17 million worth of MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetaHash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0489 or 0.00001245 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex and KuCoin. In the last week, MetaHash has traded 44.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012009 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00190127 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.30 or 0.01008071 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00023651 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00090707 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MetaHash Profile

MetaHash launched on May 29th, 2018. MetaHash’s total supply is 2,840,508,779 coins and its circulating supply is 366,100,822 coins. The official message board for MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash. The official website for MetaHash is metahash.org. MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MetaHash

MetaHash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaHash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

