MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) Position Trimmed by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 397,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 116,428 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.09% of MFA FINL INC/SH worth $2,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MFA FINL INC/SH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $412,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MFA FINL INC/SH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $564,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in MFA FINL INC/SH by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,140,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,191,000 after purchasing an additional 130,973 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in MFA FINL INC/SH by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MFA FINL INC/SH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $992,000. 80.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. MFA FINL INC/SH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

MFA FINL INC/SH stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,467,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490,369. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.29. MFA FINL INC/SH has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $7.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.53.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $59.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.90 million. MFA FINL INC/SH had a net margin of 61.54% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MFA FINL INC/SH will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. MFA FINL INC/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.65%.

About MFA FINL INC/SH

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

