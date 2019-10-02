Michael Burkes Brophy Sells 4,032 Shares of Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 4,032 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $129,064.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,424.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 23rd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 444 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $14,887.32.

On Friday, September 20th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 9,972 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $330,970.68.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,206 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $35,577.00.

On Wednesday, September 4th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 78 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $2,534.22.

On Friday, August 30th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,484 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $114,867.48.

On Thursday, August 8th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 43,954 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $1,274,666.00.

NTRA traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.70. 276,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.36. Natera Inc has a 1 year low of $11.08 and a 1 year high of $36.52.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $74.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.77 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 46.78% and a negative return on equity of 273.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Natera Inc will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NTRA. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Natera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 575.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 134.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

