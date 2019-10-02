Michael Demurjian Sells 20,000 Shares of Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) Stock

Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Michael Demurjian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 23rd, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total transaction of $33,400.00.

On Monday, September 16th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $31,600.00.

On Monday, September 9th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $24,600.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $22,800.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $22,000.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $20,600.00.

On Monday, August 12th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $20,000.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $22,400.00.

On Monday, July 29th, Michael Demurjian sold 50,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $55,500.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Michael Demurjian sold 50,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total value of $59,000.00.

NASDAQ TYME traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $1.22. 2,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,195. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.37. Tyme Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $4.64.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Equities research analysts expect that Tyme Technologies Inc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TYME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Tyme Technologies in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyme Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYME. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies in the first quarter worth $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 306,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 17,173 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies in the second quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 187.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 91,081 shares during the last quarter. 14.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cancer therapeutics. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy based on dysfunctional metyrosine derivatives in Phase II development for metastatic pancreatic cancer and biomarker-recurrent prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

