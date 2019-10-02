Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,740.26

Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,740.26 and traded as high as $1,103.60. Micro Focus International shares last traded at $1,047.00, with a volume of 1,681,688 shares changing hands.

MCRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Micro Focus International from GBX 2,050 ($26.79) to GBX 1,530 ($19.99) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Micro Focus International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,812.71 ($23.69).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,279.53 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,740.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.68, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion and a PE ratio of 2.52.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of GBX 46.66 ($0.61) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 2.35%. Micro Focus International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.24%.

In related news, insider Kevin Loosemore sold 435,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,736 ($22.68), for a total transaction of £7,557,537.12 ($9,875,260.84).

About Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO)

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

