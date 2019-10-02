MicroBitcoin (MBC) Hits Market Cap of $18.97 Million

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded down 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. MicroBitcoin has a market cap of $18.97 million and approximately $14,608.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MicroBitcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, BiteBTC and STEX. During the last week, MicroBitcoin has traded up 53.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007678 BTC.

Karma (KRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About MicroBitcoin

MicroBitcoin (CRYPTO:MBC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 188,645,475,000 coins. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg.

MicroBitcoin Coin Trading

MicroBitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, STEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MicroBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MicroBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

