Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,774 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 3.6% of Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 274.5% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 191 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 21.1% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Gavea Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group set a $162.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Microsoft from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Microsoft from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.21.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded down $2.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.29. 4,101,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,960,266. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,046.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.00. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $93.96 and a twelve month high of $142.37.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $33.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 31.18%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.74%.

Microsoft announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 18th that allows the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 99,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $13,697,636.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,124,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,259,310.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $5,410,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,785,180.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 318,757 shares of company stock worth $43,735,918. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

