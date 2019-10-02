Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $31.29

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.29 and last traded at $31.38, with a volume of 5295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.07.

Several brokerages have commented on MC. ValuEngine raised Moelis & Co from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Moelis & Co from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on Moelis & Co from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Moelis & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Moelis & Co in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 7.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.61.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $153.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.84 million. Moelis & Co had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moelis & Co will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Moelis & Co’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In related news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 17,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $589,641.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,374 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,101.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Co during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Co during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Co during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Co during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Co during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Co Company Profile (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

