Monarch Price Tops $0.0056 on Major Exchanges (MT)

Monarch (CURRENCY:MT) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One Monarch token can currently be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX. Monarch has a market capitalization of $137,315.00 and approximately $100,816.00 worth of Monarch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Monarch has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012134 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00189947 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.60 or 0.01009411 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00023990 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00090757 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Monarch launched on May 18th, 2016. Monarch’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,323,709 tokens. Monarch’s official Twitter account is @MyceliumCom. The Reddit community for Monarch is /r/MonarchToken. The official website for Monarch is monarchwallet.com.

Monarch can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monarch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monarch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monarch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

