Monero One Day Volume Reaches $76.21 Million (XMR)

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 2nd. During the last week, Monero has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. One Monero coin can currently be bought for about $55.81 or 0.00675778 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Nanex, Kraken, Livecoin and Cryptomate. Monero has a market cap of $962.09 million and $76.21 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004283 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003287 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000170 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000687 BTC.

About Monero

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 17,238,171 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The official website for Monero is www.monero.cc. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Buying and Selling Monero

Monero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Bitfinex, Kraken, HitBTC, Bittrex, Bitlish, Mercatox, SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Ovis, Upbit, Tux Exchange, Bithumb, Gate.io, Stocks.Exchange, OKEx, OpenLedger DEX, BitBay, Exmo, Cryptomate, B2BX, Coinroom, CoinEx, Bitbns, BTC-Alpha, Livecoin, Bisq, Binance, Crex24, Nanex, BTC Trade UA, Braziliex, Poloniex, Instant Bitex, Coindeal, Liquid, Coinut, DragonEX, LiteBit.eu, Exrates, TradeOgre, Coinbe, Cryptopia and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

