MonetaryUnit One Day Trading Volume Tops $900.00 (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Upbit, Bittylicious and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded down 24.3% against the U.S. dollar. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $728,746.00 and approximately $900.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00015033 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002862 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005148 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 121.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 146.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MonetaryUnit (MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 170,774,874 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Bittylicious, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

