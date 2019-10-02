Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Given a $7.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

Northland Securities set a $7.00 price objective on Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) in a research report report published on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MGI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moneygram International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Moneygram International from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Moneygram International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Moneygram International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Moneygram International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.67.

NASDAQ MGI traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.51. 1,163,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,602,988. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.79. The company has a market cap of $227.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 2.71. Moneygram International has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $6.70.

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $323.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.31 million. Moneygram International had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 5.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that Moneygram International will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Moneygram International by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 977,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 223,653 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Moneygram International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $520,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Moneygram International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $520,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Moneygram International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Moneygram International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Moneygram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

