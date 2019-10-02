Monks Investment Trust (LON:MNKS) Stock Price Down 3%

Monks Investment Trust PLC (LON:MNKS) shares fell 3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 875.20 ($11.44) and last traded at GBX 874.51 ($11.43), 215,330 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 50% from the average session volume of 427,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 902 ($11.79).

The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 921.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 781.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.67.

About Monks Investment Trust (LON:MNKS)

The Monks Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Monks Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monks Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.