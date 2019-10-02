Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MRCC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. B. Riley set a $12.00 price objective on Monroe Capital and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCC traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. Monroe Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.45. The company has a market capitalization of $216.51 million, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.16.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $16.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Monroe Capital will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRCC. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Monroe Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 45.0% during the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 10.2% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 85,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.38% of the company’s stock.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.