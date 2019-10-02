Mosenergo Pao (OTCMKTS:AOMOY) Hits New 1-Year High at $1.65

Mosenergo Pao (OTCMKTS:AOMOY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.65 and last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average of $1.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Mosenergo Pao Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AOMOY)

Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo engages in the generation of heat and electric power in the Moscow City and Moscow region. It operates in two segments, Electric Energy and Heat Energy. The company owns 15 power plants with an operational capacity of approximately 12,873 megawatts of electricity; and 42,760 gigacalories/hour of heat capacity.

