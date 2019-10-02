Msci (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target Raised to $238.00

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at UBS Group from $235.00 to $238.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MSCI. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Msci in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Msci from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Msci from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Msci currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.33.

Shares of Msci stock traded down $4.09 on Wednesday, reaching $212.14. 77,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,333. Msci has a one year low of $134.28 and a one year high of $247.57. The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $229.18 and a 200 day moving average of $224.97.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. Msci had a negative return on equity of 599.92% and a net margin of 39.27%. The company had revenue of $385.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Msci will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Msci in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Msci in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Msci by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in Msci by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new position in Msci in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

