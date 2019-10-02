Mvb Financial (OTCMKTS:MVBF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $18.90

Mvb Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:MVBF)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.90 and traded as high as $19.75. Mvb Financial shares last traded at $19.73, with a volume of 1,144 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.03.

Mvb Financial (OTCMKTS:MVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $40.92 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mvb Financial by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Mvb Financial by 527.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Mvb Financial by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mvb Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 378,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mvb Financial by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.98% of the company’s stock.

About Mvb Financial (OTCMKTS:MVBF)

MVB Financial Corp. (MVB) is a financial holding company. Through its subsidiaries, MVB Bank, Inc (the Bank), MVB Mortgage and MVB Insurance, LLC, the Company provides community banking, mortgage banking, insurance and wealth management services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region.

