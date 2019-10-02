NAGA (NGC) Hits Market Cap of $1.98 Million

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 2nd. During the last week, NAGA has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One NAGA token can currently be purchased for $0.0276 or 0.00000334 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, HitBTC and Sistemkoin. NAGA has a total market cap of $1.98 million and $18,710.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NAGA alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00038140 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006244 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $445.31 or 0.05391878 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000424 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000308 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About NAGA

NAGA (NGC) is a token. Its launch date was November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,710,852 tokens. NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. NAGA’s official website is www.thenagacoin.com.

Buying and Selling NAGA

NAGA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, IDEX, Sistemkoin, Upbit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NAGA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NAGA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NAGA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NAGA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.