Nasdacoin Market Capitalization Reaches $2.82 Million (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 39.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. During the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded 139.7% higher against the US dollar. Nasdacoin has a market capitalization of $2.82 million and $414,289.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nasdacoin coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00001625 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 44.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000263 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000160 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Nasdacoin Coin Profile

Nasdacoin (NSD) is a coin. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 20,669,074 coins. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

Nasdacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

