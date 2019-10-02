National Bank Financial Cuts Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Price Target to C$20.00

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) had its target price dropped by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PSI. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Shares of Pason Systems stock traded down C$0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$15.14. 42,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,885. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.39 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.48. Pason Systems has a 12-month low of C$15.15 and a 12-month high of C$24.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 7.71.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$72.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$67.55 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pason Systems will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan Faber acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$16.50 per share, with a total value of C$66,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at C$354,750. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $82,423.

Pason Systems Inc provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. The company offers Electronic AutoDriller, which maximizes the rate of penetration by monitoring multiple drilling parameters; Electronic Choke Actuator that provides a means of remotely controlling the choke valve; and Electronic Drilling Recorder.

