National Bank Financial Cuts Pengrowth Energy (TSE:PGF) Price Target to C$0.35

Pengrowth Energy (TSE:PGF) (NYSE:PGH) had its price target decreased by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$0.50 to C$0.35 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 48.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PGF. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Pengrowth Energy from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Pengrowth Energy from C$0.50 to C$0.30 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a C$0.50 price target on shares of Pengrowth Energy in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of C$0.51.

Pengrowth Energy stock traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.24. The company had a trading volume of 427,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,122. The company has a market capitalization of $137.21 million and a P/E ratio of -0.21. Pengrowth Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.24 and a 12-month high of C$1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 528.83, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Pengrowth Energy (TSE:PGF) (NYSE:PGH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$144.40 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Pengrowth Energy will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pengrowth Energy Company Profile

Pengrowth Energy Corporation, a resource company, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas assets in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Nova Scotia provinces in Canada. The company explores for crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, shale gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing properties are the Lindbergh thermal property covering an area of 20,800 net acres located in Alberta; and Groundbirch property totaling an area of 12,536 net acres located to the south west of Fort St.

