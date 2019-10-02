National Bank Financial Cuts Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Price Target to C$3.75

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) had its target price cut by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$3.75 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 173.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$5.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Cormark reduced their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Laurentian reduced their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$5.75 to C$5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

TSE:YGR traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$1.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,485. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $116.95 million and a P/E ratio of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Yangarra Resources has a twelve month low of C$1.26 and a twelve month high of C$4.98.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$36.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$47.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Yangarra Resources will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gordon Bowerman bought 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.75 per share, with a total value of C$49,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,583,064 shares in the company, valued at C$6,270,362. Also, Senior Officer Lorne David Simpson bought 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 348,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$591,632.30. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 129,340 shares of company stock valued at $220,979.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces resource properties in Western Canada. The company holds oil and gas interests in various sections, primarily focusing on Cardium in Central Alberta. Yangarra Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

