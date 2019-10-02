National Bank Financial Lowers Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target to C$9.50

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its target price reduced by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.43% from the stock’s previous close.

FRU has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$11.50 to C$11.65 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

Shares of Freehold Royalties stock traded down C$0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$7.12. The company had a trading volume of 252,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,860. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $891.22 million and a PE ratio of 1,424.00. Freehold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$6.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.58.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$35.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$35.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Freehold Royalties will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada. It holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 43,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

Featured Article: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.