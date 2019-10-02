National Bank Financial Lowers Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target to C$79.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$84.00 to C$79.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TD. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Eight Capital lowered their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. CSFB lowered their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$85.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$81.20.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

TD traded down C$2.08 on Wednesday, hitting C$73.17. 3,360,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,434,316. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$73.87 and its 200 day moving average is C$75.09. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$65.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$77.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.63.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C$1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$1.79. The company had revenue of C$10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.09 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Senior Officer Ajai Bambawale sold 13,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.90, for a total value of C$1,069,525.20. Also, Senior Officer Frank Joseph Mckenna sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.50, for a total transaction of C$367,500.00. Insiders sold 157,544 shares of company stock worth $11,506,158 in the last ninety days.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Further Reading: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.