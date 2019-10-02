Natixis Has $73.53 Million Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 83.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,364,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 619,161 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $73,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,797,000. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 414,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,350,000 after buying an additional 115,600 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 407,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,970,000 after buying an additional 38,103 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,837,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,952,000 after buying an additional 1,227,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC now owns 68,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after buying an additional 16,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group set a $62.00 price target on Mondelez International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

In related news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 40,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $2,288,568.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,355,925.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.87. The company had a trading volume of 840,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,603,481. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.83 and a 200 day moving average of $52.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $79.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.81. Mondelez International Inc has a 1-year low of $38.78 and a 1-year high of $56.72.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.91%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

