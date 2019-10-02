Natixis Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,207 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $59,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Truehand Inc bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 180.0% in the second quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 70 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 35.1% in the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,179.44, for a total transaction of $1,887,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,482 shares in the company, valued at $52,463,850.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,225.00, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,711 shares of company stock valued at $4,453,592. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $7.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,211.37. 54,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,288,329. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,201.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,171.45. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $970.11 and a one year high of $1,289.27. The stock has a market cap of $849.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $38.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $11.75 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 51.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,342.00 to $1,370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,372.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,378.93.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

