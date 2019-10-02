Natixis Invests $52.32 Million in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC)

Natixis purchased a new position in shares of WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 394,604 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,324,000. Natixis owned approximately 0.77% of WABCO as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of WABCO by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,572,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $606,260,000 after buying an additional 84,725 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WABCO by 6.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,065,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $404,149,000 after buying an additional 177,454 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of WABCO by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,668,252 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $351,755,000 after buying an additional 21,020 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of WABCO by 124.5% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,665,196 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $220,805,000 after buying an additional 923,359 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WABCO by 176.9% during the second quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,314,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $174,252,000 after buying an additional 839,507 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WBC stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $134.27. 126,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,813. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.49. WABCO Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.90 and a 12-month high of $146.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.38.

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.59). WABCO had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $912.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WABCO Holdings Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicolas Bardot sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,053 shares in the company, valued at $402,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WABCO Profile

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

