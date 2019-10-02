Natixis Raises Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Natixis boosted its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 91.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 144,431 shares during the period. MarketAxess makes up approximately 0.7% of Natixis’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Natixis’ holdings in MarketAxess were worth $96,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MKTX. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in MarketAxess by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,375,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,406,504,000 after purchasing an additional 339,211 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,525,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,502,000 after acquiring an additional 45,814 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,228,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $716,290,000 after acquiring an additional 42,066 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,794,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,657,000 after acquiring an additional 31,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 221.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 857,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,304,000 after acquiring an additional 591,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on MarketAxess from $318.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Buckingham Research downgraded MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. BidaskClub downgraded MarketAxess from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded MarketAxess from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.50.

MarketAxess stock traded down $6.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $321.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,026. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.05 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $366.62 and its 200 day moving average is $316.38. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.09 and a 1-year high of $421.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a current ratio of 10.05.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $125.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.06 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 29.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MarketAxess news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total transaction of $402,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,567 shares in the company, valued at $5,465,058.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total value of $955,322.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,433,902.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,750 shares of company stock valued at $8,359,543 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

