Natixis Sells 328,664 Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Natixis lessened its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,573 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 328,664 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned about 0.15% of Lululemon Athletica worth $35,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 46,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.94, for a total value of $9,155,296.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,760.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 110,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.87, for a total value of $20,230,725.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,415.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 420,548 shares of company stock valued at $79,395,186. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LULU. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $222.00 price target on Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group set a $210.00 price target on Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.71.

Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $193.84. The stock had a trading volume of 35,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,482,313. The company has a 50-day moving average of $187.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 50.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.65. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.71 and a fifty-two week high of $204.44.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $883.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.03 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.54% and a net margin of 14.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.