Naviaddress (NAVI) Price Reaches $0.0003

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. During the last seven days, Naviaddress has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. Naviaddress has a market cap of $68,840.00 and approximately $107.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Naviaddress token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Naviaddress alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00038241 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006248 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $441.75 or 0.05351962 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000422 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Naviaddress Token Profile

NAVI is a token. It launched on November 25th, 2017. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 tokens. Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Naviaddress’ official website is naviaddress.com.

Buying and Selling Naviaddress

Naviaddress can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naviaddress directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Naviaddress should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Naviaddress using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Naviaddress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Naviaddress and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.