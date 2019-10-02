NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

NBPE traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,130 ($14.77). 27,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,131. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.94. NB Private Equity Partners has a one year low of GBX 13.59 ($0.18) and a one year high of GBX 1,170 ($15.29). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,133.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,109.56. The firm has a market cap of $515.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 761.46.

Get NB Private Equity Partners alerts:

NB Private Equity Partners Company Profile

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (the Fund) is a Guernsey-based closed-end investment company. The Fund’s objective is to produce attractive returns by investing in the private equity asset class through income investments direct equity investments and fund investments while managing investment risk through diversification across asset class, vintage year, geography, industry and sponsor.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for NB Private Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NB Private Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.