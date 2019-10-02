Nebulas (NAS) Trading 7% Higher Over Last Week

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One Nebulas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00005906 BTC on exchanges including Neraex, LBank, BCEX and Gate.io. Nebulas has a market capitalization of $25.39 million and approximately $2.63 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nebulas has traded 7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Nebulas

Nebulas (CRYPTO:NAS) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 104,932,856 coins and its circulating supply is 51,952,589 coins. The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io. The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nebulas

Nebulas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Gate.io, Allcoin, Neraex, Huobi, BCEX, Binance and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.

