Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Trading Down 6% Following Insider Selling

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)’s share price traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $17.21 and last traded at $17.33, 40,167,403 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 1,634% from the average session volume of 2,316,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.43.

Specifically, Director Robert Chess sold 4,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $71,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 276,973 shares in the company, valued at $4,982,744.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jillian B. Thomsen sold 1,809 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $32,833.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 92,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,924.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,201 shares of company stock worth $3,820,890 over the last quarter. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NKTR has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen set a $43.00 price target on Nektar Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 price target on Nektar Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nektar Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.54.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 14.09 and a quick ratio of 13.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 2.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.32 and a 200-day moving average of $29.27.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $23.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.65 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.25% and a negative net margin of 354.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 97.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTR. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 1,566.7% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 476.8% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 334.3% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 54.3% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

