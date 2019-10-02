NEO Hits Market Capitalization of $524.19 Million (NEO)

NEO (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. NEO has a total market cap of $524.19 million and approximately $254.30 million worth of NEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEO coin can now be purchased for $7.43 or 0.00089979 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, BCEX, Tidebit and OTCBTC. In the last week, NEO has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012173 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00190616 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.71 or 0.01013532 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000720 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00023424 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00022450 BTC.

About NEO

NEO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. NEO’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NEO is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NEO’s official website is neo.org.

Buying and Selling NEO

NEO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, HitBTC, OTCBTC, Gate.io, Allcoin, BigONE, COSS, LBank, Binance, Livecoin, Exrates, Huobi, Switcheo Network, Bibox, ZB.COM, Upbit, OKEx, Coinrail, Cobinhood, TDAX, Bitfinex, Coinnest, CoinEx, Bitbns, DragonEX, Tidebit, BitForex, CoinEgg, BCEX, Liquid, Cryptopia, CoinBene, BitMart, Koinex, Bittrex, Bitinka, Ovis and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

