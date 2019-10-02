NeutriSci International (CVE:NU) Trading Down 18.2%

NeutriSci International Inc (CVE:NU) shares traded down 18.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, 425,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 226% from the average session volume of 130,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25.

NeutriSci International Company Profile (CVE:NU)

NeutriSci International Inc develops and markets nutraceutical products in Canada and internationally. It offers Neuenergy, a chewable tablet designed to deliver enhanced focus and mental clarity; nu.thc and nu.cbd sugar-free chewable cannabinoid tablets that offer a metered dose of THC/CBD; and BluScience line of products to support optimal health.

