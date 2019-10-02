Niobio Cash Trading Down 8.7% Over Last Week (NBR)

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Over the last week, Niobio Cash has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. Niobio Cash has a market capitalization of $122,362.00 and $214.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Niobio Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Niobio Cash alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000048 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000085 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Niobio Cash

Niobio Cash (NBR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 135,491,394 coins. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Niobio Cash’s official website is niobiocash.org/en.

Niobio Cash Coin Trading

Niobio Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobio Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Niobio Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Niobio Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Niobio Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.