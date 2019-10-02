NIX Trading Down 16.6% Over Last 7 Days (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. NIX has a total market cap of $3.69 million and approximately $72,137.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NIX has traded down 16.6% against the dollar. One NIX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0854 or 0.00001031 BTC on major exchanges including $13.77, $20.33, $24.68 and $33.94.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8,307.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $176.95 or 0.02132122 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $224.08 or 0.02699833 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.40 or 0.00679602 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012542 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.39 or 0.00667328 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00055888 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.37 or 0.00462286 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012098 BTC.

NIX (NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 43,245,163 coins. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform. The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

