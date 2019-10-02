Nomura Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Nomura Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 57.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 49,221 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $4,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,891,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,658,997,000 after purchasing an additional 554,602 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter valued at about $633,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 334.4% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter valued at about $757,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.82. 25,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,523. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 48.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.23. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.14 and a fifty-two week high of $146.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $853.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.03 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 18.94%. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, VP Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 8,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $1,155,987.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,070.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 4,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total value of $627,826.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,539 shares in the company, valued at $27,364,778.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,589 shares of company stock worth $3,158,514. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Synopsys from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Synopsys to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Synopsys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.64.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

