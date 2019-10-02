Nomura Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 112,161 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 505,539 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A were worth $4,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LSXMA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 27.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.75.

Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.38. 13,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,722. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.19. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a one year low of $34.92 and a one year high of $43.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 8.06%.

In related news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 3,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $95,891.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian J. Wendling sold 14,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $559,084.51.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

