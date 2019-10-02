Nomura Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,027 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned about 0.13% of Davita worth $11,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DVA. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in Davita by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 14,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Davita by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 658,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,056,000 after purchasing an additional 30,033 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Davita by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Davita by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 220,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Davita by 8,101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 314,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,719,000 after purchasing an additional 311,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Davita in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Davita from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Davita from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Davita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.31.

Davita stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.07. 76,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,508,317. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. Davita Inc has a 52-week low of $43.40 and a 52-week high of $79.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.18 and its 200 day moving average is $54.82.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Davita had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 14.67%. Davita’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Davita Inc will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Davita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

